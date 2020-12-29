Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in low-cut gown for her family holiday party The Royals actress has certainly made the most of the lockdown festivities!

Elizabeth Hurley has been having a wonderful few days with her family over the festive period and invited fans inside her celebrations over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, The Royals actress posted some gorgeous pictures of herself posing on the stairs of her Hertfordshire home, wearing a dazzling blue couture gown.

The Gyunel dress featured a floor-length skirt and plunging neckline, and was accessorised with statement earrings.

Elizabeth completed her party look with natural makeup and styled her long brown hair with her trademark waves.

"Partying chez moi with the fam," Elizabeth wrote alongside the pictures.

Fans were quick to comment on the star's fashion look, with one writing: "Looking good Elizabeth," while another wrote: "You look so beautiful." A third added: "Elizabeth you look so gorgeous."

Elizabeth Hurley looked stunning as she posed on the stairs of her family home

The mother-of-one recently returned to the UK after spending several months in Riga, where she was working on her latest swimwear campaign.

While Elizabeth had a lovely time in the Latvian capital, she was also looking forward to returning to her son Damian, 18, who remained at home.

The Royals actress celebrated Christmas with her family in Hertfordshire

The doting mum has made up for lost time with Damian over the holidays and on Boxing Day, she shared a sweet photo of the pair wearing matching Christmas jumpers.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Yes!!! Mummy made @damianhurley1 wear a matching sweater. Happy Christmas everyone. We couldn’t see Jupiter & Saturn but we did eat a lot of Quality Streets."

The actress has been wearing some stylish outfits while staying in

Elizabeth and Damian isolated together at the beginning of the pandemic in March, and at the time, the star opened up about their experience in an interview with HELLO!.

Elizabeth said: "We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons. There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

Elizabeth and her model son Damian on Christmas Day

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me.

"I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

