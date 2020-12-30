Salma Hayek stresses fans out with latest sultry selfie The Frida star is enjoying a tropical getaway and sharing snaps with fans

Salma Hayek is known for sharing sultry snaps, and fans have been delighted with an abundance during this extended time at home - but this time the star may have gone too far.

The ageless Frida star took to Instagram and shared a snap of herself seductively eating chocolate ice-cream in a cone, however, it was the messy cone drip that really drove fans crazy.

One person shared in comments, “The way that ice cream is dripping down is giving me anxiety".

HOUSE GOALS: Salma Hayek's insane wine cellar belongs in a French chateau

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek reveals beauty secret to youthful appearance

Despite the stressfilled response to the otherwise playful photo, other fans were much more complimentary.

One fan in particular noted the star's ability to look good in a bikini one day while showing how she enjoys a sweet treat the next: "One day sharing a hot and healthy bikini body; the next eating a deliciously sweet ice-cream eating post! LOVE that combination!!!”

MORE: Salma Hayek unveils jaw-dropping Christmas tree inside London home

Stressful or sultry? Fans of Salma Hayek were divided

That healthy bikini shot was also shared this week by the 54 year old star via Instagram, which of course sent fans wild with appreciation.

Salma looked incredible in photographs, wearing a hot pink bikini and matching beach coverup, showing off her enviable curves in all the right places. Fans were quick to comment on the amazing photographs.

"Do you ever age?" asked one incredulous follower. "Aging like a fine wine!" agreed another. "Beautiful as always," the comments continued, with a fire emoji attached, while another put it simply: "So sexy!"

The Mexican-born mother of one was looking forward to the dawn of the new year with her post, captioning it: "Last days of 2020. Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature."

MORE: Salma Hayek and her daughter get into the holiday spirit at Disneyland Paris

Salma shared this stunning bikini shot this week as well

It's not clear where the photo was taken - though the location looks tropical.

But wherever the actress is currently located, it appears to be a long way from the chilly European Christmas she enjoyed with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, their daughter Valentina and Francois-Henri's mother, Maryvonne, who Salma shared a sweet photo with on Monday.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.