Beyoncé takes to Instagram to celebrate very special family occasion The singer has a very close bond with her loved ones

Beyoncé has taken to Instagram with a sweet dedication to her beloved mum, Tina Knowles. The superstar singer shared a throwback snapshot of her mother, who bears a striking resemblance to her famous daughter in the photo.

The Hold Up singer wrote: "Happy birthday to my beloved matriarch! You are my Queen, my heart, my strength, the bone in my spine. You are my inspiration. I hope you have everything in your life that your soul desires. Mama, I love you deep deep!"

Tina, 67, is a mum to two daughters – Beyoncé, 39, and Solange Knowles, 34. She has a famously close relationship with both and even gave her name to her eldest child. "A lot of people don't know that Beyoncé is my last name," Tina previously revealed in a podcast with Heather Thomson. "It's my maiden name.

"My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names."

Beyoncé, herself, is a mum to three children: Blue Ivy, eight, and three-year-old twins Sir and Rumi. She has been married to husband Jay-Z since 2008.

In September last year, Tina opened up to People about how she was coping not being able to see her grandchildren, and revealed she called or Facetimed Blue, Sir and Rumi "every day".

But, she shared, in one chat session, little Rumi was confused as to why she couldn't see her grandma through the phone.

"My granddaughter Rumi, who's three, yesterday her mom called me on a home phone. She had never seen a [landline] phone in her life, so she didn't even know what it was," Tina recalled. "Beyoncé said, 'Oh, Mama, she's looking at that like ... ' And she keeps saying, 'I can't see you!'"

"That's the hard part," she added. "But up until about six weeks ago, I was seeing them every day because we all got tested and we weren't in contact with anyone, so I got to go over there every day. So when they left it was like withdrawal. And my oldest granddaughter told her mum, 'Grandma is hugging us too much,' when I first went around them. Because you just wanna touch 'em and you wanna hug 'em, so I'm going through that."

