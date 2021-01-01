Beyoncé delights fans with unseen clips of children in new video to celebrate 2021 The superstar has three children with her husband Jay Z

Beyoncé's fans were delighted on New Year's Day after the singer shared previously unseen clips of her three-year-old twins Rumi and Sir and eight-year-old Blue Ivy in a new video to celebrate 2021.

The global superstar uploaded a montage of moments from the year 2020, captioned "Cheers to a New Year Beehive!!"

In one short moment in the video, Rumi and Sir can be seen alongside their mum in a golf buggy, as she asks them: "How do you feel about your summer this year? Did you have a good summer, yeah? What did you do?" while the twins looked on.

WATCH: Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy narrates Hair Love audiobook

In another sweet moment in the video, Beyoncé can be seen talking to the camera while the arm of Blue Ivy can be seen. Beyonce jokes: "Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?" Blue Ivy responds: "I don't know," as the singer replies: "For drizzle!"

The Love on Top singer's voice can be heard in the video saying to her fans: "This year, it was the first time in my life I've been so still."

The singer posted a video to her IGTV

The video was a highlights reel of the Grammy-winning artists year including her charity relief programme helping those in her hometown Houston, Texas, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, an appearance during the One World: Together at Home concert, her Ivy Park x Adidas range and the release of her Disney+ film, Black is King.

Beyoncé with twins Rumi and Sir

Other highlights included the release of the Savage Remix alongside Megan Thee Stallion and her cover shoot and interview for British Vogue.

Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z, who married in 2008, prefer to keep their family life out of the spotlight, but when glimpses are shared they are always memorable.

In a rare television interview in 2018 on Good Morning America, Beyoncé opened up about her family life. She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

