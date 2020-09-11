Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy's rare family photo sparks fan reaction The star has three children with husband Jay-Z

Movie night at Beyoncé's looks like a very glamorous affair! The singer's mum, Tina Knowles, shared a rare photo of herself on Friday with her famous daughter and grandchild, Blue Ivy, and fans had plenty to say.

The three generations of women were snuggled up on a sofa together with Beyoncé and her mother sporting matching sunglasses and Blue, eight, wearing a trendy jump-suit.

Beyonce appeared to be fashioning a long, white dress and they all looked transfixed by what was on the screen.

Tina captioned the photo: "Wow I miss them," making reference to the fact her daughter and her family, including husband Jay-Z, Blue, and twins, Rumer and Sir, are currently cruising around Croatia celebrating Beyoncé's 39th birthday.

MORE: Beyoncé's twins steal the show in adorable birthday video for famous mum

Loading the player...

WATCH: Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy gets shy about this basketball legend

Tina’s fans and celebrity friends loved the throwback snapshot. Hangin' with Mr. Cooper actress Holly Robinson Peete commented: "Three generations of beauty and brains," while another follower wrote: "Blue is so tall and beautiful. Such a great pic."

Many mirrored Tina's comment about missing Beyoncé as the star has been largely off the radar since the COVID-19 lockdown.

That's not to say she hasn't shared plenty of fun times with her family though. Beyoncé seized the opportunity to make some really special memories during the pandemic.

She's been spotted several times day tripping on a yacht in the Hamptons where she’s spent the last few months at their luxury home.

SEE: A tour of Beyonce and Jay Z's incredible £71million home in Bel Air

Three generations of women from Beyoncé's family cuddled together on the couch

The mother-of-three then rang in her 39th onboard another multi-million dollar vessel, this time around the island of Korcula, where she was also pictured dining in an empty restaurant in Zut.

While Tina wasn’t with her eldest daughter on her birthday she did pay tribute to her with a special Instagram post.

MORE: Beyoncé surprises Katy Perry and baby Daisy with thoughtful gift

Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy

Alongside a video of Beyoncé performing at a talent show when she was eight-years-old, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to my forever little girl (in my head) from your biggest fan since your birth!! You have brought me soo much joy and have poured into me so much love and confidence (yes confidence. At my lowest points you Solange, Kelly, and Angie booted me up and helped me remember my power).

"I am so lucky to have you in my life. Keep being a light to so many and a warrior that keeps it moving forward even when some people don’t get you, some get it now, and some oh well!! It takes them a lot longer but maybe they’ll get it next year. Some are slower than others! Happy Birthday Baby."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.