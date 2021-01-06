Kelly Ripa shares epic wardrobe malfunction in hot pink thong The daytime TV host is always a good sport when it comes to her fails

Kelly Ripa appeared as a guest on The Talk to wish her dear friend Carrie Ann Inaba a happy birthday, and to share a clip of the pair together during a very gusty day in Hawaii.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host joined the ladies of The Talk to share wonderful stories about some of the fun times she has spent with Carrie Ann, and one of those moments happened during a TV shoot that Kelly had invited the Hawaiian native to join her for.

"We were on set, and because she knows Hawaii so well, she knows that it gets breezy there. I just look at the temperature, like 'Oh it's 97 degrees I better wear this dress made out of paper mache,'" Kelly jokes.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa shares pink thong incident in epic wardrobe malfunction

"And [Carrie Ann] is saying you better have undergarments on or a swim suit or a scuba suit or something," Kelly continues.

"Because the entire time we are doing this cooking segment…" and she fades off as the clip runs, while Carrie Ann and the other ladies chime in "Yup!" and "There it is!"

The legendary host is always up to poking endearing fun at herself and she shared the snafu with the ladies at The Talk

Kelly's "paper mache" skirt is clearly whipped up by a gust of wind and her bright pink underwear strap is exposed.

Kelly shares all of it in good fun.

It's not the first fail Kelly has allowed fans to see recently. Just this past week she unveiled a set of some wonderful family photos - which in pure Kelly fashion, ended with her falling into her pool in her full sundress.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram to post stunning family snaps. The first was of the entire family including husband Mark Consuelos, and their beautiful children Lola, Michael and Joaquin smiling in the sun at the foot of their pool.

Mark, very sweetly, has his arms around Kelly and they are surrounded by their children. The next shot is the whole gang laughing. However, things go haywire in the final two shots.

This more put together outfit was also shared by Kelly during her appearance on The Talk

One showed an immaculately dressed Kelly flying backwards into the pool with her arms flailing, while the next shot showed her completely submerged in the water - sun dress and all.

Kelly fans can always count on the host to brighten their day - fails and all.

