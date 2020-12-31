Kelly Ripa blows fans away as she models figure-hugging mini dress Now that's a New Year's look!

Kelly Ripa floored fans as she posted a sensational photo of herself on Instagram, wearing a rather saucy New Year's Eve outfit. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star showed off her incredible figure and toned legs in the metallic mini dress, which featured a plunging neckline and short hemline.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares stunning beach photo on day out with Ryan Seacrest

"Dear 2020, You can go now........" Kelly cheekily captioned the snap.

The mother-of-three's post quickly racked up over 53,000 likes from her followers, who commented, "Woah", "QUEEN" and "Instagram heating up!!!" among other compliments and fire emojis. Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos, who was tagged in the picture, replied to his wife, "Foxy" alongside two heart emojis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa unveils the most shocking Christmas gift

Other fans wholeheartedly agreed with Kelly's message, quipping, "And let the door hit you on your way out…" and "Yeah 2020 don't forget to take charcuterie boards with ya on your way out."

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share incredible wedding photo for special reason

MORE: Fans react to Kelly Ripa's incredibly toned arms and brown hair

The TV star is likely to have a quieter New Year's Eve than normal this year with her husband Mark and their three children: Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17.

Kelly Ripa showed off her fabulous figure

Kelly has been reminiscing on past celebrations as she threw it back to this time last year, when she and the family rang in New Year's in a ski resort. "One year ago… in a galaxy far far away," she joked.

As well as her New Year's Eve outfit, Kelly also astounded fans with her bold, colour-clashing Christmas number that quickly had everyone talking. Wearing a green sparkly halter neck top with a daring plunging neckline, which perfectly showcased her ultra-toned arms, Kelly captioned her post: "Christmas #2020 Nice n Naughty."

She had an equally glamorous Christmas outfit

The Hope & Faith actress finished off her festive look with a red glittery skirt and matching novelty glasses adorned with giant candy canes, while her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled into an updo.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.