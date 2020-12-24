Kelly Ripa delights fans with gorgeous never-before-seen family photos

Kelly Ripa took a stroll down memory lane ahead of Christmas Day this week. Taking to Instagram, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a series of throwback photos, calling them "vintage" as she reminisced on happy times.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Christmas onesies were a $49 Amazon bestseller

The doting mother-of-three, who is married to Mark Consuelos, uploaded photos of her beau and their kids including one of daughter Lola, 19, giving her best pout to the camera as she sat in front of their tree.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa unveils the most shocking Christmas gift

Another showed Lola and her two brothers, Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17, in their younger years, gathered around their presents under a tree. A third snap was of Riverdale actor Mark with his two lookalike boys.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share incredible wedding photo for special reason

Kelly shared the adorable photo on her social media

Turning to present day, Kelly also showed off her family's stockings hanging by the chimney, each one bearing a family member's name, while also uploading a photo of Mark in his "natural habitat" – in other words, enjoying an afternoon siesta!

Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children and eloped to Las Vegas after dating for one year. The TV presenter revealed on her morning show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, back in 2018 that her then-boyfriend proposed over pizza and wine at his apartment.

MORE: Kelly Ripa dances in her show-stopping kitchen and you won't believe how clean it is

MORE: Kelly Ripa rocks brown hair and incredibly toned arms in photo - and fans react

MORE: Kelly Ripa discovers surprising revelation about daughter Lola

Kelly also shared this sweet photo of her daughter

She responded: "Ask me when you're serious." Mark replied: "I am serious. Let's go to Vegas tomorrow and get married." The couple ended up tying the knot in May 1996 before welcoming their three children.

On screen, the pair also played lovers Hayley Vaughn and Mateo Santos on soap opera All My Children. Their characters tied the knot; in the dramatic storyline, they pledged their love in Hayley's hospital room after Mateo saved her from one of his friends, who had kidnapped and attacked her.

Kelly is a proud mother-of-three

Last weekend, Kelly shared a throwback photo from the wedding scene which showed her wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress with a tiara and veil while Mark looked handsome in a black tuxedo. Their characters had tied the knot in a spin-off of the show, Pine Valley.

"Hayley and Mateo. Because what does 'that's a wrap' even mean? #pinevalley #amc," she quipped on Instagram.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.