Kelly Ripa's family photoshoot ends in disaster - see the epic shots The Live host was having a blast... until she took a massive spill!

Kelly Ripa shared some beautiful new shots of her family spending quality time at their pool to ring in 2021- but things didn't go quite as planned!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram to post the stunning snaps. The first was of the entire family including husband Mark Consuelos, and their beautiful children Lola, Michael and Joaquin smiling in the sun at the foot of the pool.

Mark, very sweetly, has his arms around Kelly and they are surrounded by their children.

The next shot is the whole gang laughing. However, things get a little wild in the final two shots. One showed an immaculately dressed Kelly flying backwards into the pool with her arms flailing, while the next shot showed her completely submerged in the water - sun dress and all.

Kelly Ripa shared an epic set of new photos of her family

The epic family snaps were appropriately captioned: "Here’s to hoping this next go around is better than the year that shall remain nameless. With love and best wishes from our family to yours. (Yes, these were Lola approved.)…… 2021”.

The amazing shots of the photogenic family appear to be from the same series as their Christmas card which Kelly shared with fans in December.

Kelly has been posting up a storm over this holiday season much to fans delight.

Taking to Instagram over the Christmas break, the host shared a series of throwback photos of the family, calling them "vintage" as she reminisced on happy times.

Kelly also shared this throwback snap of her children over the Christmas break

The doting mother-of-three uploaded photos of her beau and their kids including one of daughter Lola, 19, giving her best pout to the camera as she sat in front of their tree.

Another showed Lola and her two brothers, Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17, in their younger years, gathered around their presents under a tree. A third snap was of Riverdale actor Mark with his two lookalike boys.

