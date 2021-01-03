Kelly Ripa hilariously reacts to appearance in throwback photo with Mark Consuelos The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has been married to the Riverdale actor since 1996

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos met on the set of All My Children and fans have adored watching the pair's relationship develop from then on.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's family photoshoot ends in disaster - see the epic shots

Decades later, the celebrity couple are one of the most popular in the industry and have three children, Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17.

Just before Christmas, Mark went on a trip down memory lane and shared an adorable throwback photo of the pair in Jamaica while filming All My Children, and Kelly had the funniest reaction to her appearance.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children surprise her with adorable message

In the picture, Kelly was seen sitting on the back of a motorbike leaning on Mark. "Sunburn," she wrote in the comments section, alongside a laughing face emoji.

MORE: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos share incredible wedding photo for special reason

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares stunning beach photo on day out with Ryan Seacrest

While the Live with Kelly and Ryan star was focusing on her looks in the picture, fans were just happy to be reminded of the show.

Kelly Ripa joked about her sunburn in an epic throwback picture with Mark Consuelos

"Just loved that show, and the two of you," one wrote, while another commented: "Love you two so much!" A third added: "My favourite All My Children couple!"

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes surprising discovery about daughter Lola

MORE: Kelly Ripa's bikini body is a work of art in show-stopping picture

Kelly played Hayley Vaughan from 1990 to 2002 in the ABC soap opera, while Mark played Mateo Santos. While they left before the show's final episode, they both returned for its 40th anniversary in 2010.

Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children

It has been reported by Deadline that the celebrity couple are in early talks to bring back the popular soap under the new name Pine Valley, which was the fictional location of the original show.

READ: Kelly Ripa reflects on working with Ryan Seacrest in emotional interview

SEE: Kelly Ripa gives fans a glimpse inside foyer of jaw-dropping NY townhouse

Since All My Children, Mark went on to star in Riverdale, while Kelly has made a name for herself as one of the most popular daytime TV stars on Live with Kelly and Ryan, alongside Ryan Seacrest.

The celebrity couple are popular with fans due to being down-to-earth and often share funny stories about parenthood with their three grown-up children.

The celebrity couple went on to welcome children Michael, Lola and Joaquin

Kelly and Mark were recently reunited in time for Christmas, after several months apart while the actor filmed the latest series of Riverdale in Vancouver.

MORE: Kelly Ripa embarrasses daughter Lola, leaving Mark Consuelos shocked

While they are used to spending time apart due to work, because of the pandemic, they were unable to meet up at the weekends, making it harder than usual.

As a result, the family enjoyed an extra-special Christmas together with Mark back home.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.