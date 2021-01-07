Emma Willis shares stunning rare family snap - and prompts huge fan response The Voice UK presenter took a break from homeschooling

Emma Willis has melted hearts by sharing a rare family photo of her three children and husband Matt as they enjoyed a low-key walk in the countryside.

"Favourite time of the day... [heart emoji]," the TV presenter simply remarked. Both Emma and Matt are loving parents to 11-year-old Isabelle, Ace, nine, and Trixie, four.

MORE: Emma Willis just tried Jamie Oliver's tomato soup - and it looks delicious!

Despite the chilly climes, the young family embraced the weather and wrapped up warm for the extremely muddy walk.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt and Emma Willis have the best date night

Fans were quick to comment underneath the snap, with many questioning Matt's choice of footwear. "Matt needs wellies," stated one follower, while another said: "Seconded." A third post read: "Makes me want to buy some wellies! Looks like so much fun x."

Others heaped praise on the couple, with one remarking: "A beautiful family." Another person wrote: "You can see the kids are happy with their break from homeschooling! Great sunset and action pic."

READ: Emma Willis supports husband Matt before upsetting blow to West End theatres

MORE: Emma Willis shares rare photo of youngest daughter for hilarious reason

Emma, 44, and Matt, 37, are among the thousands of parents who are currently homeschooling their children amid the UK's third lockdown.

Sharing a glimpse into their home set-up, Emma recently uploaded a screenshot of her partner sitting on the navy blue sofa in the family's lounge with a guitar in his hand as their youngest child, Trixie, watched. "@mattwillis music teacher…!" she captioned the photo followed by, "#homeschooling."

Emma shared this lovely snap from their muddy walk

Emma and Matt are no strangers to homeschooling their kids. Back in March during the first COVID-19 lockdown, the presenter transformed her living room into a make-shift school.

Many other parents across the UK – including the likes of Prince William and Kate, Victoria Beckham and Jamie Oliver – are also taking on the role of teacher once again, after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the nation was to enter into its third lockdown on Monday night.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.