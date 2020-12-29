Emma Willis shares rare photo of youngest daughter for hilarious reason The TV host shared the snap on social media

Emma Willis was given the most hilarious makeover by her four-year-old daughter Trixie on Monday, and the famous mum even showed off her little girl's very impressive efforts on Instagram.

MORE: Emma and Matt Willis are couple goals in matching Christmas jumpers

RELATED: Emma Willis reveals hilarious comment made by four-year-old daughter

Emma posted two photos. In the first, Trixie could be seen sitting at a desk with a paintbrush and a palette of colourful paint in front of her, and in the second, doting mum Emma showed off the tot's handiwork – revealing that she'd been transformed into a bright pink Troll!

Emma shared a photo of her daughter

"Hope this doesn't stain," wrote Emma, who could also be seen wearing a pink wig.

Emma shares three children with her husband Matt Willis, Isabelle, 11, Ace, nine, and Trixie.

The family had a truly magical Christmas, with Matt and Emma even constructing the most incredible doll's house for their three children over the holidays.

Emma was transformed into a Troll!

Taken inside what we assume is the playroom of their Hertfordshire home, Emma posted a snap of Matt sitting on the floor as he started to put the structure together, writing, "3 hours in."

Two hours later they were both grinning as they posed for another photo, with an Ivy's Doll House from Smyths Toys towering in the background.

Spread across four floors was a living room, garage, gym and patio, all decorated with cute furniture.

RELATED: Emma Willis shares hilarious photo of her three kids and husband Matt

It's no wonder the £149.99 toy, which has sold out, took the celebrity couple hours to construct!

Another festive photo shared by Emma showed one of their kids wearing a pink unicorn onesie while they unpack boxes full of toys.

It looks like the Willis family had a Christmas to remember this year!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.