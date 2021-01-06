Emma Willis just tried Jamie Oliver's quick and easy tomato soup - and it looks delicious! Well done Emma!

With her children at home and the chilly breeze outside, Emma Willis has turned towards some homemade cooking – and has picked the perfect winter warmer thanks to Jamie Oliver!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the Voice UK presenter shared two photos - one of the ingredients and the other of her end product - whilst taking on a "quick and easy" tomato soup recipe.

READ: Emma Willis supports husband Matt before upsetting blow to West End theatres

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt and Emma Willis have the best date night

"Incoming…" she simply wrote alongside a snap of an assortment of different tomatoes, later adding: "Quick easy and tasty soup, courtesy of @jamieoliver." The celebrity chef will no doubt be chuffed with the TV star's efforts!

MORE: Emma Willis shares rare photo of youngest daughter for hilarious reason

READ: 48 best meal delivery services in the UK

Emma, 44, and her husband Matt Willis, 37, are among the thousands of parents who are currently homeschooling their children amid the UK's third lockdown.

The couple, who have been married since 2008, are doting parents to three kids; Isabelle, 11, Ace, nine, and four-year-old Trixie.

The tomatoes used in Emma's soup

Sharing a glimpse into their home set-up, Emma uploaded a screenshot of her partner sitting on the navy blue sofa in the family's lounge with a guitar in his hand as their youngest child, Trixie, watched. "@mattwillis music teacher…!" she captioned the photo followed by, "#homeschooling."

Emma and Matt are no stranger to homeschooling their kids. Back in March during the first COVID-19 lockdown, the presenter transformed her living room into a make-shift school.

Emma tried her hand at one of Jamie Oliver's recipes

At the time, the mum-of-three posted a snap of her two eldest children hard at work at a large dining table, with pens, pencil cases and worksheets spread out in front of them. "Day 1… homeschooling," she wrote, adding a scared face emoji.

Many other parents across the UK – including the likes of Prince William and Kate, Victoria Beckham and Jamie Oliver – are also taking on the role of teacher once again, after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the nation was to enter into its third lockdown on Monday night.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.