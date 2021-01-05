It may only be the first day of the UK's third lockdown, but Emma Willis has already got into the routine of homeschooling her kids!

The Voice presenter, 44, took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her husband Matt Willis sitting on the navy blue sofa in the family's lounge with a guitar in his hand as their youngest child, Trixie, watched.

"@mattwillis music teacher…!" Emma captioned the photo followed by, "#homeschooling." Trixie stood with her back to the camera wearing blue spotty leggings and a white and red top, seemingly transfixed by her dad's lesson.

Matt, dressed in comfortable grey loungewear, also appeared to have a second guitar propped next to him – so perhaps his four-year-old may have a chance to test out her musical talents?

The couple's eldest two children Isabelle, 11, and Ace, nine, weren't visible, so perhaps their homeschooling day consisted of different subjects.

Matt gave his youngest child, four, a music lesson!

Emma and Matt are no stranger to homeschooling their kids. Back in March during the first COVID-19 lockdown, Emma transformed her living room into a make-shift school.

The TV star shared a snap of her two eldest children hard at work at a large dining table, with pens, pencil cases and worksheets spread out in front of them. "Day 1… homeschooling," Emma wrote, adding a scared face emoji.

The couple shared a look into homeschooling during the first lockdown in March 2020

Her post resonated with her fans. "You've done far better than me… 20 mins in we had tears and tantrums Better tmw I think…" one wrote. A second joked: "I'm struggling to believe I'm still semi sane. Day one – is it too early for wine?!!?!"

Many other parents across the UK – including the likes of Victoria Beckham and Jamie Oliver – will also be preparing to take on the role of teacher once again, after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the nation was to enter into its third lockdown on Monday night.

