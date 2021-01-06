Naga Munchetty has dispelled any rumours that she is leaving BBC Breakfast. The 45-year-old, who started her new role on BBC 5 Live this week, was asked by concerned fans whether she had stepped down from her television breakfast role.

Quick to reassure them, Naga confirmed she will be continuing with her normal slot of Thursday to Saturday on the red sofa. "Not leaving Breakfast - will be back on Thursday X," she replied to one follower after sharing a snap of inside her work bag.

READ: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty has the best response to Twitter troll

Loading the player...

WATCH: Naga Munchetty admits day job is "hard work"

The presenter will be hosting 5 Live during the mid-morning slot three days a week, Mondays to Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm. The position was formerly filled by Emma Barnett, who has left the radio station to move to Woman's Hour on Radio 4. Meanwhile, Naga will continue to co-host BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt from Thursdays to Saturdays.

MORE: Naga Munchetty looks unrecognisable with cute bob during Strictly days

READ: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty returns to workout mode after painful injury

Speaking about her new radio gig, Naga recently said in a statement: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the 5 Live team. I have always wanted to work more in radio and after such an enjoyable experience presenting on the station recently, I jumped at this opportunity.

Naga joined BBC Breakfast in 2009

"5 Live has one of the most passionate, engaged audiences in radio. The prospect of talking to those listeners every week really excites me. I can't wait to get stuck into the role from January."

Naga is the second longest-serving member of the current presenting team on BBC Breakfast. She joined the show in 2009, becoming a main presenter in 2014 alongside Charlie, Louise Minchin and Dan Walker. She joined the BBC in 2008 presenting business news programme, Working Lunch.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.