BBC newsreader Sophie Raworth has shared her heartache following the shock death of her family's beloved pet puppy. Sophie, 52, took to Instagram with a photo showing her holding little Winnie, accompanied by a touching caption.

She explained: "Our gorgeous cavapoo puppy Winnie died on Friday night. She was hit by a car, chasing squirrels. I never knew it was possible to love a pet that much. She was a total joy and my constant companion. She was also my newest running buddy. She loved running. Utterly heartbroken."

The TV star was quickly comforted by fans and famous friends. "Oh Sophie I am so sorry," Susanna Reid wrote, while Sky's Sarah-Jane Mee added: "I'm so sorry – devastating x." Jenni Falconer commented: "Oh Sophie, I am so so sorry to hear this. Heartbreaking news."

BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker shared a snapshot of his own dog on Twitter, writing: "Very sorry to hear that Sophie. They just become such an important part of life. Sending much love from our Winnie to you and the family."

Sophie shared her sad news with fans on social media

Winnie's sad death would have been particularly upsetting for Sophie's children. The journalist is a mum-of-three; she shares daughters Ella and Georgia and son Oliver with husband Richard Winter, whom she married in 2003. The family live together in London.

Sophie is a keen runner and often takes her children out with her. She told the Telegraph: "I love running with my children although I can't say they love running with me.

The BBC newsreader is an avid runner

"My son likes a run but he beats me, which is annoying. The other two are older and they are not sure they want to be seen running with their mum.

"My eldest daughter has announced she wants to run a half-marathon with friends. I was like 'Really? So that's nice that this permeates and encourages them'."

