Naga Munchetty celebrates new achievement ahead of BBC Breakfast return It's been a huge week for the BBC journalist

Naga Munchetty has returned to the BBC Breakfast sofa following her first week as a radio presenter on Radio 5 Live.

The 45-year-old, who started her new role on Monday, has thanked fans for all their well wishes by tweeting a heartfelt message. "Thank you for all the lovely comments, your engagement & kind words of encouragement during my first week @bbc5live," she wrote.

WATCH: Naga Munchetty admits day job is "hard work"

"I've had such a good time with a fabulous team. Back on Monday at 10am. See you tomorrow at 6am on @BBCBreakfast. Stay safe X."

The TV star is now hosting 5 Live during the mid-morning slot three days a week, Mondays to Wednesdays from 10am to 1pm. The position was formerly filled by Emma Barnett, who has left the radio station to move to Woman's Hour on Radio 4.

However, Naga will also continue to co-host BBC Breakfast with Charlie Stayt from Thursdays to Saturdays.

Naga returned to the BBC Breakfast sofa on Thursday

Following her first week on the radio waves, the journalist has been applauded by listeners. "You're such a natural Naga. I've tuned in a few times this week. @bbc5live are lucky to have you," remarked one person, while another said: "Naga you really were very good very professional and the way you interact with all your guests is very very good a natural you have a job for life. I hope work doesn't interfere with the golf."

A third post read: "Really enjoying listening to you Naga. I love your kind side to people that need and deserve it but equally when needed you press for answers and turn the screw in interviews with politicians etc #BeKindToOneAnother."

The TV star joined BBC Breakfast in 2009

Naga is the second longest-serving member of the current presenting team on BBC Breakfast. She joined the show in 2009, becoming a main presenter in 2014 alongside Charlie, Louise Minchin and Dan Walker. She joined the BBC in 2008 presenting business news programme, Working Lunch.

