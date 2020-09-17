Anita Rani on how lockdown helped her after suffering a miscarriage The Countryfile star is grateful for lockdown

Countryfile star Anita Rani has opened up about the grief she suffered following her miscarriage at the end of 2018.

The 42-year-old, who is married to tech executive Bhupi Rehal, explained how the nationwide lockdown gave her some time to think and reflect after her heartbreaking loss. "It's difficult to talk about, because it's bereavement," she told The Sun.

"It's a loss, and that will never change. But it's too exhausting not living truthfully and I also thought it was too important not to use my voice."

On how "many women go through it," Anita confessed not many openly talk about their miscarriages. Hoping to help others, she added: "Lockdown has given me space to be more thoughtful. I will look back at this year as hopefully a moment of rebirth."

This is not the first time Anita has spoken openly about her loss; in May, during an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, the TV star revealed she received an overwhelming amount of support and positive messages after revealing her news.

"So many women - and men - got in touch to say: 'We've carried this as a secret, but well done you for bringing it out into the open because it's still taboo and it shouldn't be,'" she said.

The presenter and her husband Bhupi Rehal have been married for over 10 years

The presenter then added: "It felt cathartic to talk about it, I must say. I don't talk about things that are personal. I'm not someone who constantly shouts about my darkest secrets, so it felt like a real moment when I was opening myself up, and I'm glad I did.

"This is a really important subject to talk about. I've been gifted this amazing platform and a voice, and I feel I should use them for the positive."

