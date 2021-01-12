Amanda Seyfried shares rare glimpse into children’s bedtime in photo inside home The Mama Mia actress is notoriously private about her children

Amanda Seyfried opened up about her children's bedtime routine in a series of snaps from her home - and it is adorable.

The actress and doting mother to three-year-old Nina, and Thomas who is under a year, took to Instagram and shared with fans what looked to be some of her children's absolute favorite bedtime stories.

Amanda shared an adorable snap of herself cuddling her baby boy on Instagram

It's a rare glimpse into their routine as the actress is notoriously private when it comes to her children.

She even managed to keep her second pregnancy with Thomas a complete and total secret until after he was born last year.

The cute looking stories seem to be comprised of images created by Martin Bullock who calls himself a "Surreal Pet Artist" so these books, or at least the one about a guinea pig named Hermanpig, may very well be based off of her children's pet. How adorable!

Amanda revealed a few books she loves reading to her children

The busy mother of two may see a revival of Mama Mia 3, but only if fans get their way - because we all need a lift during lockdown!

This past year, the film's creator, Julia Craymer, said the series is meant to be a trilogy. She told Daily Mail: "I think one day there will be another film, because there’s meant to be a trilogy, you see. I know Universal would like me to do it."

"The Imaginary Adventures of Finn and Friends" is another fave book Amanda reads to her kids

Amanda, who played Donna's daughter Sophie in the first two films, also recently spoke about the future of the film franchise, telling Collider that she worries that there aren't enough songs. Speaking about the sequel, she said: "Well it's a better story, because they had something to grow on. The first story had to match the stage show so they were kind of stuck. With the second story, it could have been anything. Having Meryl's [Streep] character die gave us so many good storylines. It was kind of a genius idea because you're like, 'No, we don't want to lose her.'"

She continued: "But at the same time, look at what you can do, you can go back. I wish there was a Mamma Mia! 3, but I'll tell you what – I've said it before and I'll say it again and I hope I'm wrong again – I don't think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie. Because we'd have to use 'Super Trooper' again and we'd have to use 'Mamma Mia' again and have to use them in a different way."