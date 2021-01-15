Gemma Atkinson reveals surprising tattoo as she poses in crop top The famous mum shared the photo on Instagram

Gemma Atkinson shared another powerful body positive message with her fans on Friday, even posting an old photo of herself in which a surprising navel tattoo was visible!

The piece has since been removed, and appears to be a phrase written in another language.

Touching on the subject, the famous mum said: "In these pics before my tattoo laser."

As for her message, the fitness guru spoke about her health journey, explaining that she has made "taking care of myself a priority".

She also spoke about her partying days, and listed some of the magazine shoots she is most proud of.

Gemma's tattoo could be seen in the throwback photo

Gemma's full post read: "They say consistency is key, and for me that’s 100% true. Over the last 10 years I’ve made taking care of myself a priority. I decided to make time for regular exercise and I realised the foods I used to eat in my teens and early 20s weren’t giving me any nutritional benefits what so ever."

Gemma is known for her active lifestyle

She continued: "I also figured out that late nights partying long term were doing more damage than anything else. I was advised to make small changes but stay consistent with them. No fads, no quick fixes, magic teas, creams or pills. If only they worked!

"Now 10yrs on from my first fitness shoot with USA Pro (first in these pics before my tattoo laser) to Woman’s Fitness magazine, 2x Woman’s Health magazine, UP fitness shoots, My Ultimate Body Plan book, my GA Fitness line, My 2 Programs on Tv Fit and now doing my 2nd book, I’ve well and truly made fitness my priority.

Gemma and her partner Gorka Marquez love to keep fit

"BUT I haven’t ever deprived myself or gone to the extremes of yoyo diets, exhausting myself or saying no to foods I enjoy or the occasional G&T with the girls! I’m 5ft 9. I’m broad shouldered and I’m strong AF.

"To some my body is “too strong” to others it’s a nod in knowing that we can all become the best version of ourselves. We won’t and don’t all have to be the same body shape or size. All I ever wanted from my very first PT session was to “feel healthy, energetic and strong”

"Genuinely that’s what I said. No size goal, no weight goal. Just my health and happiness. Everything else is a bonus. Make your small changes and be accountable to yourself, you deserve it. In the words of Duke to Rocky Balboa, 'You know what you gotta do. DO IT.'"

