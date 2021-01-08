Gemma Atkinson shares hilarious photo of Gorka Marquez while she was in labour The famous mum took to Instagram

Gemma Atkinson shared what might just be her most hilarious photo ever on Thursday, revealing what her boyfriend – Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez – was doing while she was in labour.

MORE: Sad news for Strictly Come Dancing in 2021

Posting a snap taken from her hospital bed, doting dad Gorka can be seen sitting in a chair in the corner of the room – and he's taking a nap!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson denies second baby rumours in new video

The star had his eyes closed and a laptop propped up on his lap as he took a snooze with his headphones in.

RELATED: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez raise awareness for important cause - see inspirational post

Gemma shared the funny photo on Instagram

RELATED: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson addresses baby number two rumours in new video

Gemma captioned the picture: "Don't mind me! Just over here patiently waiting to birth a human."

The former soap star decided to share the image after she took to Instagram to gush over Gorka for putting their daughter Mia to sleep and having dinner on the table when she arrived home from work.

Gorka and their daughter Mia

Standing in the kitchen of their beautiful Manchester home, the mother-of-one told the camera: "Home from work. Mia's bathed. She's had her dinner. She's in bed [pans camera to plate of pasta]. I've got a vegetable pasta. Gork's got a prawn pasta. We've both got a bread roll. I mean if Carlsberg did boyfriends, you'd want one like this, wouldn't you?"

Gorka could be seen at the end of the clip taking a bow, and shortly after, Gemma shared another Instagram post that read: "Ok, Ok. He did all that lovely stuff, but check him out when I was in labour."

We all know what photo came next!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.