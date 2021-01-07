Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez raise awareness for important cause - see inspirational post The famous mum took to Instagram

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are now organ donors!

Former soap star Gemma took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news with her followers, revealing in a video filmed inside her and Gorka's kitchen that it "feels good".

MORE: Strictly's Maisie Smith rocks £16 corset top in sweet snap with lookalike mum and sister

Gemma, who donned a cosy black beanie, could be seen sitting at the table as she said: "I've just this second become an organ donor. Feels good. I've said any of my organs or tissue. When I'm gone [I can] hopefully help someone else."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson denies second baby rumours in new video

The famous mum then panned the camera to her other half, asking him: "Gorka, what have you just become?"

RELATED: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson addresses baby number two rumours in new video

Gemma shared the video on Instagram

RELATED: Gemma Atkinson shows off stunning fireplace

The Strictly Come Dancing star proudly replied: "Organ donor."

"Whey!" cheered Gemma, before Gorka hilariously joked: "Can I also donate my pecs? And my abs? To someone who needs them."

Gorka is a donor too!

The celebrity couple's news comes a day after the former Hollyoaks star addressed rumours about her being pregnant with her second child after a magazine reported that baby number two was on the way.

Gemma shared a short video to her Instagram Stories responding to the news story, although she didn't name the publication.

The clip started with her male radio colleagues shouting: "Congratulations! That's lovely news," in the distance.

Gemma then laughed as she addressed the camera and said: "Thanks. And thanks to the magazine for letting me know that that's what's happening."

She captioned the video: "A baby and two dogs is more than enough for now, thanks."

Gemma, who met Gorka on the set of Strictly in 2017, gave birth to their baby daughter Mia in July 2019.

In the past, the 36-year-old has left the door open to the possibility of having another child, but she is clearly in no hurry.

Speaking in a past interview to HELLO! about having another child, Gemma explained that she would "definitely love another baby," adding: "I want to enjoy Mia first, so not for a few years at least. I need to wait until she's at school at least, then I can sleep!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.