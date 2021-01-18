Lady Gaga in DC for presidential inauguration - takes historic tour of Capitol The Bad Romance singer shared a message of peace from the recently under siege building

Lady Gaga has arrived in Washington, D.C. ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The songstress shared a breathtaking snap of herself inside the United States Capitol building ahead of the day of festivities and celebrations.

Draped in an all white ensemble and a stark white mask, Gaga's head is bent in an apparent show of respect in the photo, which she shared to Instagram.

Above her head is the famed Apotheosis of Washington, which is directly in the oculus of the dome in the Capitol rotunda.

The songstress captioned the striking shot with a special prayer ahead of the historical day.

Lady Gaga took a tour of the Capitol building and shared this striking shot

"I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country.

"A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol," Gaga wrote to Instagram. Gaga's visit follows a siege on the building on January 6th.

Celebrities quickly threw their support behind the incoming president. After Joe, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris clinched the win in November, celebrities' well wishes poured in.

Reese Witherspoon posted a photograph of Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after the November win. "Today is a monumental day," Reese wrote. "No matter what side you are on, let's take a moment to recognize how far women have come in this country.

"Thinking about all those who shattered glass ceilings and paved the way for a woman to * finally * be Vice President of the United States makes me so emotional.

Lady Gaga has been a supporter of Joe Biden for some time - here in 2014

"Sojourner Truth. Harriet Tubman. Shirley Chisholm. Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Kamala Harris. I salute them all. And to the young girls of our nation... DREAM BIG. Anything is possible."

Jennifer Aniston's reaction was short, sweet and delighted. "Today is a good day. Time to move FORWARD," she wrote while sharing an incredibly moving clip of CNN's election coverage which was also shared by Justin Timberlake.

Mindy Kaling admitted she was crying as she told her baby daughter about Kamala Harris' win. "Crying and holding my daughter, 'look baby, she looks like us,'" she wrote.

