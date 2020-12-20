Jamie and Rebekah Vardy invite HELLO! into their magical winter wonderland home It's Becky's favourite time of the year

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy have welcomed HELLO! into their beautiful Lincolnshire home for an exclusive photoshoot and interview.

An enchanting winter wonderland has been created inside the farmhouse with a hallway transformed into a sparkling silver tunnel leading into themed red and gold rooms featuring seven tall trees.

And the couple's five children Megan, 15, Taylor, ten, Sofia, six, Finley, three, and baby Olivia – are enjoying every minute.

WATCH: Take a peek inside Jamie and Becky Vardy's winter wonderland house

"The little ones are so excited," Becky tells HELLO! "They have their own tree to decorate and we make cookies and gingerbread houses together. Christmas is about spending time together as a family and is my favourite time of year. I want to make it magical for them."

Becky never celebrated Christmas as a child, so is even more determined to enjoy it with her family. "My family were Jehovah's Witnesses," she says. "I wasn't allowed to celebrate Christmas or go to birthday parties, to attend school assemblies – the list goes on. On Christmas Day, I had to join the church elders to knock on people's doors and try to convert them.

"I feel like I missed out on so many precious times. That's why I go crazy with decorations now. It's almost as if I'm reliving my childhood. I want to do everything I couldn't do when I was younger."

Jamie also loves the magic of Christmas. "Seeing the kids happy makes me happy," he tells HELLO!. "I love hearing them laugh and play. My family are the thing I'm most proud of and I love being a dad."

In the interview, Becky says of her well-documented rift with Coleen Rooney after the parties agreed to try mediation: "The new year could potentially see a resolution between us. I'm pretty sure the public are sick of reading about it, too."

And Becky also tells the magazine how much she is enjoying her training for the next series of Dancing on Ice, practising three hours a day, five days a week with professional skate partner Andy Buchanan since October.

"I'm so excited and loving every minute of it," she tells us. "I'm in the best shape I've ever been in," she says. "I'm fit, healthy and happy and when I'm on the ice I feel exhilarated and as free as a bird."

