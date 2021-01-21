Joe Biden to make huge change to the White House – and it's adorable The new President of the United States isn't moving in alone…

It took longer than expected but Joe Biden was officially named the new President of the United States on Wednesday and will soon call 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue home.

And there is a big change he will be bringing to the White House – his two adorable German Shepherds Champ and Major!

MORE: Celebrities react to Joe Biden becoming president

Former POTUS Donald Trump was actually the first president in 130 years not to have a pet dog living at the White House – something Joe capitalised on when he posted an election campaign video to Twitter claiming that he wanted to put dogs back in there.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrities react to Joe Biden's presidential win

Biden and his wife Jill got their first dog, Champ, back in 2009 after he promised Jill that if Barack Obama won the 2008 presidential election, and he became vice president, then they would follow Obama's lead and get a dog.

Obama promised his wife Michelle and their daughters that they could get a dog if he won the election. When he was successful in becoming president, they got their dog Bo, a Portuguese Water Dog, in 2009.

MORE: Jill Biden sparks major transformation at The White House with husband Joe

READ: Prince Harry's touching friendship with Joe and Jill Biden revealed

Joe Biden and his dog Champ

Biden actually received some backlash after it was revealed that he bought Champ from a breeder.

"We are surprised that Sen. Biden chose to purchase a dog from a commercial kennel since he has been a leader on animal protection issues and has championed a number of important animal-welfare reforms in the Senate," Humane Society of the United States executive vice president Michael Markarian said at the time.

But in 2018, the couple added Major to their family, and this time, they chose to adopt.

Major joined the Biden family in 2018

The Delaware Humane Association marked the adoption with a post on Instagram saying: "Today is Major's lucky day! Not only did Major find his forever home, but he got adopted by Vice President Joe Biden & Dr. Jill Biden!

"The Bidens have gotten to know Major while fostering him and are now ready to make the adoption official. Best of luck and thank you for being one of our Friends for life!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.