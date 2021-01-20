Ivanka Trump divides followers with her farewell post on Twitter The 39-year-old will not attend Wednesday's ceremony

Ivanka Trump has shared a farewell message with her 10.3 million Twitter followers, ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday. In her post, 39-year-old Ivanka – President Donald Trump's eldest daughter and one of his advisors – wished his successor, Joe Biden, "courage and strength" and added that she was "excited for the future" as she leaves Washington for Florida.

MORE: Tiffany Trump announces engagement on President Donald Trump's last full day in office

Ivanka – who like the rest of her family will not be attending the inauguration ceremony – began: "It has been the honour of a lifetime to serve our nation as an advisor to the president. I am so proud of what we have accomplished and excited for the future. I came to Washington to fight for American families and I leave feeling I've done that."

Loading the player...

WATCH: At home with the Trumps

The mother-of-three continued: "I hope and believe that America can move forward in a positive way, acknowledge our differences and find common ground - that is how we will remain the greatest nation.

MORE: Donald Trump's jaw-dropping homes revealed: Where he will live from January

"The last four years have been an incredible journey. In travelling to nearly every American state and dozens of countries, I fell even more deeply in love with the American people," she added.

Ivanka Trump is President Trump's eldest daughter

"Thank you for all the love and support that you have shown me. I leave DC in awe of the compassion, grace and grit that exists across this nation. These great and strong people have reinforced my abiding faith in America."

MORE: Barron Trump is all grown up – see his evolution since Donald Trump became president

Ivanka concluded: "May God give wisdom, courage and strength to President-elect Joseph R. Biden, Dr Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala D Harris, Mr. Douglas Emhoff and all of the leaders, judges, officers and officials who devote themselves to service of the public.

Ivanka and her family with President Trump in the Oval Office

"As Americans we must all pray for their success. God bless you all and God bless the United States of America."

MORE: Barron Trump shows sweet bond with nephew Joseph Kushner

Unsurprisingly, Ivanka's tweet proved divisive amongst social media users.

Ivanka and husband Jared share three children together

It's been reported that Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner and their children – Arabella, nine, Joseph, seven, and four-year-old Theodore – have decided not to return to their hometown of New York City when their roles come to an end this week. Instead, they are believed to have signed a lease for a condo in Miami in an area dubbed 'Billionaire's Bunker'.

The couple moved from New York City to Washington's Kalorama neighbourhood with their children in 2017 after they both joined her father's administration. The pair still own their Park Avenue apartment, according to Page Six.

Read more HELLO! US stories here