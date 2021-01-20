Rachel Riley took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate husband Pasha Kovalev's 41st birthday. The Countdown star marked the occasion by sharing a hilarious new family photo, showing Rachel, Pasha and daughter Maven with their heads swapped onto each other’s shoulders.

"Happy 41st birthday to my most favourite of all favourite humans @pashakovalev," Rachel, 35, wrote. "Doesn't look a day over! Who needs pubs and parties when you have your nearest and dearest."

Fans were quick to wish former Strictly star Pasha a very happy birthday – although some admitted they were a little distracted by the mocked-up photo.

"Happy birthday Pasha I love this picture it has made me laugh so much," one wrote, while a second joked: "OK, now that's not disturbing at all!" A third quipped: "Like the new baby - so cute!"

Rachel Riley shared a funny family photo in celebration of Pasha's birthday

It's quite a time for celebrations in the Kovalev/Riley household. On 15 December, little Maven marked her first birthday while Rachel tuned 35 on 11 January.

Pasha and Rachel started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly. They announced the news of her pregnancy in May 2019, and just one month later the couple married in secret in Las Vegas.

The couple were married in Las Vegas in June 2019

Rachel recently sat down for an exclusive interview with HELLO!, and opened up about life with little Mave and her husband. Asked how it has been watching Pasha embrace fatherhood, Rachel replied: "It's been gorgeous. My friends always said when you love someone and you see them with a child… he is just amazing with her.

"He's better with her than with me, I've got the secret weapon of boobs and he has to actually learn proper parenting. She loves him, he loves her. Even when looking at a picture of her, his face just lights up - it's gorgeous."

