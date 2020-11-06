Rachel Riley's daily diet: What the Countdown star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner Rachel is married to Strictly dancer Pasha Kovalev

Glamorous maths whizz Rachel Riley joined popular Channel 4 show Countdown in 2009 and since then has become one of telly's best-loved personalities. The star went on to dance in Strictly in 2013 with Pasha Kovalev, who she is now married to and shares a daughter, 10-month-old Maven.

Rachel, 34, is one of those presenters who always looks in perfect shape – we suspect down to some lucky genes and also her healthy lifestyle. Following years battling food intolerances, Rachel recently adopted a vegan diet and hasn't looked back.

Here we look at what Countdown's Rachel Riley eats in a day…

What does Rachel Riley eat for breakfast?

Rachel opened up about her diet in an interview in BT Home in 2018. "A few years ago, I stopped eating eggs and dairy and I’ve gradually gone vegan," she revealed. "As soon as I stopped eating a lot of foods, many of my symptoms went away almost overnight."

One of Rachel's favourite breakfasts includes cereal, as she revealed in an interview with The Mail in 2015. The mum-of-one said she liked to start her day with: "Coconut yoghurt and gluten-free cereal: I'm on a gluten-free diet and avoid dairy."

Rachel with adorable baby Maven

What does Rachel Riley eat for lunch?

Rachel seems to combine healthy eating with trying new foods, and salads are a firm favourite for lunch.

Talking to The Guardian about her first trip to Russia with Pasha, she said: "I tried vodka with caviar and sour cream and I tried my favourite Russian salad which is called - Herring in a Fur Coat and it's delicious."

The star continued: "It's got carrots, beetroot, potato, onion, eggs, spring onion, herring and Russian’s favourite, loads and loads of mayo… It's absolutely delicious and I've missed it like anything. Until recently where I made my own vegan version."

Rachel grabbed lunch at Moose Coffee in Manchester

What does Rachel Riley eat for dinner?

Rachel has shared several photos of her dinners out at restaurants on her Instagram page over the last few years.

In March 2019, the star posted a snap of a vegan burger, writing: "If it doesn’t work out with the Russian I’m going to marry the man that made me this burger. @mooshieslondon hands down won @vegannightsldn last week. Well played Mooshies, thanks Vegan Nights London, first Thursday of every month, I’m moving in."

Rachel enjoying a vegan burger at Mooshie in London's Brick Lane

When cooking at home, Rachel likes to whip up her own tasty suppers like this risotto she cooked a few years back. "Thankfully the pumpkin risotto tasted better than it looked, happy Halloween!" she wrote.

Rachel's pumpkin risotto

The 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown star has also told the Belfast Telegraph of another popular dinner in her house. She revealed: "Now I am a bit more experimental because with the veg boxes you get vegetables you've never even heard of. So I can make a really good stew with whatever comes in.

"I used to follow recipes to the T and I wouldn't really go out of the box, but now it's just like, 'Oh I'll chuck this in and see what comes out' - and normally it's really nice."