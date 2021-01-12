Rachel Riley might have had a low-key birthday this year, but she spent it with her favourite people! The Countdown star took to Instagram this week to share a brand new family snapshot, showing her with husband Pasha Kovalev and their baby daughter Maven, as she revealed her 35th celebrations.

MORE: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's home is bolder than we ever imagined - see inside

The picture shows the trio wrapped up warmly against the cold, with Rachel bundled up in a raspberry beanie and a pink coat, and Pasha in a gray hat and black coat. Little Maven, who turned one in December, can be seen fast asleep in a sling worn by mum Rachel, snuggled up in a warm pink blanket and a matching hat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley's daughter gets the giggles

In her caption, Rachel wrote: "I had a lovely birthday of cake, balloons and a lockdown walk in the park with my favourite people. Not sure who enjoyed it more out of me and the baby. Thanks for all the nice messages lovely people! Where does the time go?!"

MORE: Rachel Riley reveals baby Maven's birthday celebrations – including her incredible cake!

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Rachel gave a glimpse inside the family's festive celebrations, and revealed they would be having a Russian New Year in honour of Pasha.

Rachel shared a new family photo as she revealed her birthday celebrations

"They have a huge table of celebration food," she shared. "We've introduced Mave to some Russian food and she loves it so far – and we're vegan as well so we do the vegan version of mixed salads with beetroot and carrots and tofu."

MORE: Rachel Riley reveals baby Maven's big diet change – and it's so cute!

Rachel continued: "It's not too different from what we do at Christmas, it's just different food on a different day. We’ve kind of got Christmas Day and then the Russian New Years – so she's got a bit of everything."

Rachel and Pasha tied the knot in Vegas in June 2019

Rachel secretly tied the knot with Pasha, 40, in Las Vegas in June 2019, six months before they became first-time parents. There's no denying how much the new parents have been relishing every moment with their baby girl.

"It's been gorgeous," gushed Rachel, when asked how it's been watching Pasha become a father. "My friends always said when you love someone and you see them with a child… he is just amazing with her.

"He's better with her than with me, I've got the secret weapon of boobs and he has to actually learn proper parenting. She loves him, he loves her. Even when looking at a picture of her, his face just lights up - it's gorgeous."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.