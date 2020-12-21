Rachel Riley has given fans a peek inside her daughter Maven's first birthday celebrations. The little girl turned one on 15 December, and now her proud mum has lifted the lid on their special family day. Rachel took to Instagram with a series of photographs – including Maven's incredible woodland-themed birthday cake.

She sweetly wrote: "Can't believe our little munchkin is one already! Mave had an amazing birthday this week, undeterred by the strange times, getting her own balloons and being able to wave at dogs through a window made her day.

"Having a little one seems to get better and better as time goes on and her little personality shines through. She's still the spit of her Dad but I'm not complaining at that. Thanks for all the well wishes for such a happy milestone, Pash and I are very proud parents."

One snapshot shows Pasha cuddling up to his mini-me daughter, while another shows Rachel laying in her hospital with Maven, moments after welcoming her baby girl.

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one writing: "Oh she certainly is like her dad. Happy 1st birthday mave x." A second wrote: "She makes everything sparkle at this very dark phase. Onwards and upwards. Happy Birthday Mave."

Rachel, 34, recently sat down for an exclusive interview with HELLO!, and opened up about life with little Mave and her husband. Asked how it has been watching Pasha embrace fatherhood, Rachel replied: "It's been gorgeous. My friends always said when you love someone and you see them with a child… he is just amazing with her.

"He's better with her than with me, I've got the secret weapon of boobs and he has to actually learn proper parenting. She loves him, he loves her. Even when looking at a picture of her, his face just lights up - it's gorgeous."

