Amanda Holden reacts to Ant and Dec's exciting news The Geordie duo will be back on our screens soon

Ant and Dec took to Instagram this week with an exciting update about Saturday Night Takeaway - and their close friend Amanda Holden was quick to show her support.

MORE: Change for Simon Cowell's plans as Britain's Got Talent is postponed

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, both 45, shared a behind the scenes snap on their joint social media page revealing that they were back at work filming for the popular ITV evening show following a successful - and COVID compliant - series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

"Dapper clappers at your Saturday Night service A lil' peek from promo filming to tickle your fancy. Excited!?" they captioned the photo which showed the comedy duo smiling as they held up a clapperboard for the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ant and Dec delight fans with epic throwback in teaser clip for SMTV reboot

The post was met with a flood of comments from fans and friends alike, including their Britain's Got Talent co-star Amanda, who showed the love with a red heart emoji.

Ant and Dec shared a behind the scenes snap on their shared Instagram account

The 49-year-old TV personality recently broke her silence following the announcement that Britain's Got Talent has been temporarily postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Much to the surprise of fans, Amanda revealed she is happy that the ITV competition show has been put on hold for a very important reason.

MORE: Ant and Dec delight fans with epic throwback in SM:TV reunion teaser

MORE: Amanda Holden fans compare her daughter to Holly Willoughby

MORE: The sweet way Dec reacted to Ant's engagement news revealed

Discussing the news on her Heart radio show, she said she was "delighted" when she heard that filming for the show has been delayed, as she believes not having a live audience "affects the quality of the show".

She explained: "So much hard work goes on backstage and everyone's really done a huge effort to make it the best show it could be, but it still affects it, so I would rather wait and make it the best it could be and put it on in the autumn."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.