Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell get hilarious roasting in Queen's speech video The "Queen" bestowed an award to Amanda for her teeny-tiny outfits

Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell were hilariously roasted in a video spoof of the Queen's speech.

The Britain's Got Talent stars were the target of some epic silver tongued jokes by David Walliams, as part of his Alternative Queen's Speech.

First it was Amanda's legendary, risque outfits that were in the Queen's, errr David's crosshairs: "Amanda Holden will be made an OBE for her environmental work, she always ensures her dresses use a quarter of the normal amount of fabric."

WATCH: David Walliams roast Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell in Alternative Queen's Speech

Simon, who broke his back over the summer in an electric-bike accident, which forced him to step away from BGT before the season concluded, was not spared either.

Ashley Banjo stepped into Simon's place after the awful incident. The "Queen" says "Ashley Banjo will be made MBE for his charity work with the elderly and infirm… in taking over for Simon Cowell." Fans of the show absolutely loved the spot-on roast fest of their favorite BGT judges.

Perhaps "the Queen" was referring to this number. Amanda looked stunning this past week, sitting on David Walliams' lap

This past week Amanda stunned fans with a show stopping thigh split number, which was right in line with David's joke.

Never-the-less she looked stunning in a beautiful satin dress with a daring thigh-split and strapless neckline. Amanda looked flawless with her golden glow and glossy blow-dried hair.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "The first-ever Christmas BGT - December 25th 8pm ITV," and later posted a sassy shot posing on David’s knee alongside fellow judge Alesha Dixon.

The cheeky post was captioned: "Santa baby ... we've been awfully good girls... Christmas Day @bgt 8pm @itv," and prompted plenty of fan responses.

"In love with your dress... the dark green looks gorgeous on you," one wrote, while another added: "What is your secret? You look fantastic all the time!"

Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden were not sparred during the roasting

The BGT Christmas special is set to be two hours long, and will feature some of the show's most memorable acts from throughout it's 14-year run.

No doubt Amanda was dressed by her loyal stylist Karl Willett for the festive show - and while it's not yet known who designed her glamorous teal gown, the pair often turn to the likes of Suzanne Neville and Jennifer Clair for her show-stopping looks.

