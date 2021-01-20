Amanda Holden fans compare her daughter to Holly Willoughby The Britain's Got Talent star shared a photo on Instagram

Amanda Holden has shared a lovely photo of her daughter Lexi to mark her 15th birthday, and fans are convinced that the teenager looks like Holly Willoughby.

In the photo, shared on Instagram, Lexi can be seen basked in sunlight, with doting mum Amanda sweetly captioning the snap: "I cannot believe our baby is 15 today. Mummy and Daddy love you so much Lexi, you kind, funny, hardworking girl. We couldn’t be more proud."

It wasn't long before the Britain's Got Talent star's social media followers started comparing her eldest daughter to the This Morning presenter.

Amanda shared the photo on Instagram

"Happy birthday, she looks like a young Holly Willoughby," wrote one. "I seriously thought that was Holly Willoughby there," added another.

Another compared Lexi to Christine Brinkley, writing: "Giving me Christine Brinkley vibes from back in the day."

Amanda, who shares two daughters with her husband Chris Hughes, often posts photos of them on Instagram.

Earlier in the month, the mother-of-two posted a picture of herself, eight-year-old Hollie, Lexi and dad Chris posing for a family selfie while out on a wintery walk.

Amanda and her family

"Our walk on 01-01-21 #family," the presenter captioned the snap, which was taken on New Year's Day.

The photo received a lot of love from fans, with many commenting on how much Hollie and Lexi look like the 49-year-old star.

"Oh my goodness! Your mini me's are so cute!! Happy New Year to you all!" one wrote, whilst a second added: "Look how grown up Lexi is. I remember when you were pregnant with her! Feel so old! Beautiful family."

Others, however, played detective and noticed that Lexi was wearing a jacket featuring the Everton crest.

"Love that your kids are Everton fans," a very observant fan wrote, whilst a second added: "Evertooooon!" A third noted: "Love the Everton jacket, bring them up right!"

