Fans of Simon Cowell were no doubt looking forward to catching a glimpse of him on TV again following his nasty bike accident last summer.

However, with news that Britain's Got Talent has been postponed for the foreseeable future due to COVID-19, it looks like Simon may not be coming back any time soon.

Thankfully, his co-star Alesha Dixon has shared an update on his recovery back to full health – and it sounds like he's back to feeling his best.

"Simon’s doing really really well," Alesha said on Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4 on Thursday.

"The last time I spoke to Lauren [Silverman], as you know Simon doesn’t have a mobile phone anymore, so we tend to have to get updates from Lauren, they’ve been in Barbados having a gorgeous time, just slightly jealous that they are out there in that lovely sunshine."

Alesha revealed Simon is now doing well after his bike accident

She added: "But yes, he’s well, and obviously he was looking forward to coming back and starting the auditions in February, but unfortunately that’s not going to happen so we’ll have to wait a little bit longer until I can see him again."

The 61-year-old star has been taking time off work and relaxing at home in Malibu after breaking his back following his bike accident. He and his partner Lauren did enjoy the Christmas break in Barbados though, with their six-year-old son Eric.

Simon enjoyed a break in Barbados with girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their son Eric

The media mogul is a regular holidaymaker to the Caribbean island and may choose to stay there for an extended period of time or return to the US, given that there's no reason for him to rush back to the UK for his postponed work commitments.

However, when filming for the 2021 series does eventually commence, Simon will be back in the UK to judge alongside Amanda Holden, Alesha and David Walliams.

