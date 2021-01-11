Amanda Holden heads out in snow in her pyjamas with daughter Hollie The Heart FM star is a mum of two

Amanda Holden and her youngest child Hollie certainly made the most of a recent snow fall. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Heart FM star shared a sweet snapshot showing mother and daughter smiling together outside as they embraced the wintry weather.

She wrote: "In a recent flurry of snow #HRH and I ran outside in our #pjs to make the most of it... getting thru this #lockdown one day at a time and finding a moment of joy is key. #wecandothis."

Amanda, 49, is especially glamorous in the photo, wrapped up warmly in what appears to be a blue coat with a large fur collar. Hollie, meanwhile, looks snug in a warm white dressing gown over her pyjamas.

Little Hollie, eight, is Amanda's youngest child with husband Chris Hughes. The couple, who marked their 12th wedding anniversary just last month, are also the proud parents to 14-year-old Lexi.

Amanda and daughter Hollie headed out in the snow in their pyjamas

In celebration of their anniversary on 10 December, Amanda shared a sweet snapshot of the couple together, writing: "Almost 18 years together and married 12 today. I literally couldn't live my life without this hilarious, gorgeous, clever man - he is the best Daddy and our foundation! - My Chrispy... love you darling x."

The BGT star is a proud mum to Hollie and her big sister Lexi

A few days later, Amanda again took to Instagram with a sweet birthday message for her husband. She posted a black-and-white photo of the pair, who were both decked out in a pair of sunglasses, and wrote: "Happy Birthday to my gorgeous husband."

In a previous interview with the Daily Star Sunday, Amanda said out in praise of her spouse: "I've got a very strong husband who is very sensible and not like me in any way. He cuts through all the [expletive] and keeps me sane.

Amanda and Chris recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary

"I'm so lucky that when I started out, social media wasn't invented because I might not have got through it. Everything I have gone through since then has been massively public. It's difficult but I am very lucky because I've got a very strong relationship."

