Alice Eve has stunned fans by announcing her husband, Ioan Gruffudd, has made the decision to leave their family. The heartbroken actress, 49, took to Twitter on Tuesday with a candid post, which read: "Sad news. My beloved husband / soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is leaving his family, starting next week.

"Me and our young daughters are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry."

The Vampire Diaries star was quickly inundated with messages of support from her fans and friends. "I am so sorry for your pain. I know exactly how this feels," one wrote. "Keep reaching out to the people who love you and get their support. Right now it's so important. Later on you'll be much stronger. For now, lean on those who love you most."

A second told the devastated star: "I'm sorry. Hold your head high. Good things are ahead for you. Sending strength, love and light." And a third echoed: "I'm so sorry Alice. You are such an incredibly intelligent, witty and wonderful, a beautiful soul inside and out. Much love and big hugs to you and your girls."

Alice shared her heartbreaking announcement on Twitter

Liar actor Ioan, 47, and Alice first met in 2000 while co-starring in 102 Dalmatians, and went on to tie the knot seven years later, in September 2007.

The couple got engaged on New Year's Day in 2006, with Ioan revealing that Alice had given him an ultimatum. "Alice has been very patient with my procrastinating with my male ways," Ioan later said. "She did give me somewhat of an ultimatum - a gentle nudge - which was the best thing she could do really."

Alice and Ioan are parents to two little girls

The couple are parents to two little girls, Ella Betsi, born in 2009, and Elsie Marigold, who arrived in 2013. The Welsh actor previously admitted that being a dad kept him on his toes. "She's very, very strong. She's like her mother," he previously said of eldest daughter, Ella. "I've got my work cut out for me at home."

