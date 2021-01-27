Today's Hoda Kotb's adoption news – third baby and family plans, everything we know The Today with Hoda & Jenna star is a doting mum to daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine

Today show star Hoda Kotb is a doting mum to two young daughters who she shares with fiancé Joel Schiffman.

The Today with Hoda & Jenna star adopted three-year-old Haley Joy and one-year-old Hope Catherine, and recently revealed that she had filled out papers to start the adoption process for the third time.

Hoda is an incredible mother and revealed that there is enough room and love in her family for another little person.

Hoda has inspired many people with her journey to motherhood and often shares adorable pictures of her children on social media.

Through the pandemic, the mother-of-two has been keeping her daughters entertained at home, and revealed to Daily Mail that her daughter Hope had even learnt the word "mask" during the pandemic – which was one of her first words!

So what do we know so far about Hoda's adoption plans. Find out everything below...

Hoda Kotb recently revealed she was hoping to adopt her third child

Hoda Kotb's third baby plans

Hoda revealed during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show in October that she had filled in the paperwork to start the adoption process.

The TV star told host Drew: "You know what. I was sitting with Joel – who by the way has a grown daughter who just graduated law school so know where we are here – I said to him, 'We have a lot of love in this house do we have space for more love? Yes, we do. Would our family be enhanced? Yes, it would. Are there children who need us too? Yes, there are.'

Hoda and Joel Schiffman are doting parents to Haley and Hope

"Every answer is yes. Look, it's not in our hands now. We filled out the paperwork and said it's in god's hands now, like come what may. I just know your heart's ability to expand blows my mind, you can fit so much love in there."

Hoda Kotb didn't mean to reveal baby plans

Hoda told Daily Mail shortly after her interview with Drew Barrymore that she didn't have any intention of publically revealing her adoption plans, but that she got caught up in the moment.

"You know what's funny? I don't know why I said that – even though it's true," she said. "It was one of those moments where you're having a vulnerable moment and you're like, 'Yeah, I did do that.'"

Hoda and Joel are due to get married in the summer too

She added: "Sometimes I do think speaking something out loud sort of wills it into existence, weirdly. "You know, it's almost like if you have a secret desire or dream you can even just whisper it and if you do, there's a chance you're just giving it validity."

Hoda continued: "We don't know what will happen. I mean, we hope, we pray, we want to, and we feel like we have enough love and room. You know, so far, our family is just getting better."

Hoda Kotb's special bond with her daughters

Hoda's fans adore seeing photos of the Today star with her children, and she often shares sweet stories about them.

One particularly touching story involved her oldest daughter Haley Joy, who would often ask her mum if she grew in her stomach whenever she saw a pregnant woman.

Joel with daughters Haley and Hope

In November while talking to Jenna Bush Hager on World Adoption Day, Hoda explained: "I always tell Haley, like she will see someone who is pregnant and she will ask 'Is there a baby in that tummy?' and I will tell her there is.

"And then she will ask me if she came from my tummy and I tell her 'No, you came from mommy's heart.'"

The star then explained that Haley sometimes points at her mum's heart-shaped necklace, asking if she came from that.

"She sometimes points at my necklace and asks 'That heart?' And I'm like no," the star said smiling. "But you came from there," she continued, pointing to her chest.

"I think it's such a beautiful thing as families come in all shapes and sizes," Hoda told Jenna.

