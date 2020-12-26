Hoda Kotb was having a much quieter Christmas than usual this year but that didn't mean it was any less festive.

The Today show host celebrated with her fiancé, Joel Shiffman, and their two children, Haley three, and Hope, one, and when she shared a photo of them all together on Instagram her fans couldn't get over how adorable her girls are.

MORE: Hoda Kotb announces devastating news during lockdown

In the photo, Hoda was also with her mother and the entire family were wearing matching Christmas onesies.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hoda Kotb celebrates birthday with her daughters

She captioned it: "Merry Christmas," and her followers responded in the best way.

"OMG when the kids get so big!" wrote one, while another said: "Beautiful family and beautiful little girls," and a third commented: "Lovely family."

Hoda previously opened up about her plans for the holidays on her show. She said due to the COVID-19 pandemic things will be very different.

READ: What is Hoda Kotb's net worth?

RELATED: Al Roker's wife gives update on star's progress following cancer surgery

Hoda was all smiles with her family

"Christmas will be very intimate for us,” she said. "It will probably be just me, Joel and the girls. It's so sad man, to think about that because we are always together,"

Despite not being physically with the rest of her family, the host said she remained grateful that she has the technology to stay connected despite the distance.

"We'll do a Christmas morning on Zoom," she said during the sweet clip posted to the Today show Twitter account.

MORE: Hoda Kotb stuns with blonde hair after makeover

She got into the holiday spirit

"I'm excited that we do get to sit with each other, even though it's virtually, and I just realised how fortunate we should realise we are to have that."

"And it'll be more special because Haley — she's three, so she's like, 'Santa's coming?!' She's writing all these letters; she wants to know how to spell 'Santa,' " Hoda added.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.