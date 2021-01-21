Today's Hoda Kotb's wedding news – everything we know from location to date The Today with Hoda & Jenna star is engaged to Joel Schiffman

Today show star Hoda Kotb had planned a destination wedding with the love of her life, Joel Schiffman, in 2020, but due to the pandemic, the couple were forced to put their big day on hold.

The Today with Hoda & Jenna star is determined that her dream wedding will happen in the near future, and has updated her fans about her plans in recent months.

The star's wedding will eventually happen when the world goes back to a new normal, and it will be even more special. Hoda and Joel's two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, will also have big roles at their parents' wedding, and we just know they will look adorable as bridesmaids.

So what's the latest on Hoda and Joel's wedding? Here's everything we know so far…

VIDEO: Today's Hoda Kotb opens up about her parenting shame

Hoda Kotb's wedding date for 2021

Hoda and Joel were planning on getting married in August 2020, but had to put their big day on hold due to the pandemic restrictions.

Now, the couple have revealed their hopes to tie the knot in the summer of 2021. In an interview with People, Hoda said that there was no rush on her part, as she already felt like she was married to Joel – aww. "

I'm so happy to say 'I do' and I'm also happy to do it whenever we need to, but as far as I'm concerned, it's a formality now," she said.

Today's Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman will tie the knot in the summer

Hoda Kotb's wedding destination change

Hoda and Joel were originally going to get married in Mexico, which is their happy place. In an episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna in October, Jenna Bush Hager said to her co-star: "I think some people are feeling disappointed because they thought they were going to be somewhere.

"I thought I was going to be somewhere in a couple of weeks. I thought I was going to Mexico for your wedding.

The Today show star and her fiancé got engaged in 2019

"We thought that. We thought we were going to be there," Hoda replied. In an interview with People, Hoda later said that while the couple are still planning a beach wedding, they are more likely to get married closer to home now.

"We'll probably do it somewhere around New York," she said.

Hoda Kotb's famous wedding guests

Hoda and Joel were originally planning a big wedding in Mexico, which was going to be attended by many of the star's famous friends, including Jenna Bush Hager.

Hoda and Joel with their two daughters

It is likely the star will still invite her co-stars to her wedding, although she admitted to People that the ceremony will likely be "a little more intimate" than originally planned due to restrictions.

