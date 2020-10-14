Today's Hoda Kotb makes major decision about wedding to Joel Shiffman The Today with Hoda & Jenna host's big day was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

Hoda Kotb has been dreaming of her wedding day to Joel Shiffman since he proposed to her in November, but the coronavirus pandemic has put a spanner in the works for her ideal venue.

The mother-of-two had originally wanted a destination wedding, but was forced to delay her special day at the beginning of August.

However, Hoda has now revealed that she's made a big decision about the location, and is planning on having her big day a little closer to home.

Hoda is now planning on saying "I do" sometime next summer, and rather than risking getting on a plane, they are going to hold it in New York.

"Of course it will still be a beach wedding," the presenter told People. "We'll probably do it somewhere around New York."

Hoda Kotb and fiancé Joel were hoping for a destination wedding

Hoda added that the ceremony will likely be "a little more intimate" that they had planned originally.

"I think, just because, why would we (travel), given what's happening? And I don't know how quickly people are going to be able to travel again," she said.

Hoda had told Entertainment Today in August that it was a "super bummer" that she had to delay her big day, but that she was looking forward to it happening in the future when it was safer to do so.

The star had kept her original location under wraps, although she told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on The Ellen Show in June that it was "our favourite place on earth".

The Today show presenter is now planning on getting married in New York

Joel got down on one knee during the couple's romantic holiday last year.

Discussing the special moment on Today with Hoda & Jenna shortly afterwards, the star revealed: "We ended up having a little dinner on the beach."

Hoda and Joel with their two daughters

"And he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?'"

