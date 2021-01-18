Today's Hoda Kotb makes difficult parenting confession The Today host had to make a tough choice for her two children

Hoda Kotb is a proud mother of two, but she opened up about a difficult parenting decision she had to make recently - let the kids watch TV just so she can get something done.

The Today Show host confessed that during the Coronavirus pandemic, it's become increasingly hard to keep her children entertained.

Hoda explained that before the pandemic - TV time was rare: “Everyone had strict rules, you can watch TV for 30 minutes and then you have to do this, this and this."

WATCH: Today's Hoda Kotb opened up about a horrible experience involving parenting shame

"Before the pandemic, we would watch Sesame Street and only for a minute, because we hardly watched anything. I think there's a point where you gotta get something done and you can't play with another pile of Legos."

She continued: “We need breaks! And the problem with a game is sometimes it takes five minutes and it's over and now we're done."

Hoda opened up about the difficulties she is facing as a mother during the pandemic

"I feel like everybody deserves a break," the host added.

Hoda opened up to her co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who made her own parenting TV time confession - that she watched Pitch Perfect with her daughters.

"There's some parts that are not five year old appropriate…" Hoda's co-host admitted as she trailed off.

Hoda's children, Haley and Hope, were reunited with Hoda's mother for the festive season after a long time apart due to the pandemic.

Opening up about their reunion, which the star described as her "most memorable moment of the year", Hoda told PEOPLE: "I think for every single person, when they get to hug someone they haven't seen in a while, that is probably the moment you don't forget.

Hoda has two beautiful adopted daughters: Hope and Haley

"You can almost close your eyes and exhale and imagine what that would feel like if it hasn't happened yet. So I think [my most memorable moment this year] was when we put [my mom] in a hermetically sealed car and had her drive here.

"And I think that moment, seeing her, hugging her was probably my favourite. And then watching her hug my kids just eclipsed that. I mean, I think that moment when you're like, 'Oh my God, this is happening' and they would not let her go."

