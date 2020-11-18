Today show host Hoda Kotb shares stunning photo from special wedding The Today with Hoda & Jenna star is such a lovely friend!

Today show host Hoda Kotb has an incredibly uplifting Instagram page which is filled with inspirational quotes and sweet photos of her family.

MORE: Hoda Kotb announces devastating news during lockdown

The talented author also regularly pays tribute to her friends, and recently shared a gorgeous wedding photo of her good friend and former co-star Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody, as he tied the knot with wife Erika Brown at the beginning of September.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb celebrates her birthday with her adorable daughters

Hoda wrote alongside the picture: "Congrats Cody and Erica." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Beautiful couple and Cody looks so much like his dad!" while another wrote: "Wow, Cody looks like Frank!" A third added: "He looks like his dad in this profile pic!"

MORE: Hoda Kotb brings fans to tears with emotional message

MORE: Hoda Kotb makes major decision about wedding to Joel Shiffman

Kathie Lee shares Cody and daughter Cassidy with late husband Frank Gifford, who passed away in 2015.

The TV presenter worked closely alongside Hoda for many years on Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda, the fourth hour of the Today show. Kathie Lee left the popular programme in 2019 with a party, including a video by her children.

Hoda Kotb shared a gorgeous wedding photo from Kathie Lee Gifford's son Cody's special day

In 2019, the duo won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host. After Kathie Lee left, the show was renamed Today with Hoda & Jenna, with Jenna Bush Hager joining the programme.

READ: Hoda Kotb makes surprise revelation about wedding after postponing it

MORE: Al Roker's wife gives update on star's progress following cancer surgery

As well as celebrating her good friend's son's wedding, Hoda is also planning her own big day. The presenter is engaged to long-term partner Joel Schiffman, and the pair were due to tie the knot in the summer.

Hoda is engaged to long-term partner Joel Schiffman

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple were forced to delay their wedding, officially postponing it at the beginning of August.

MORE: What is Today show star Hoda Kotb's net worth?

The award-winning star confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight, admitting that it was a "super bummer" but that she was looking forward to it happening in the future when it was safer to do so.

Hoda and Joel are doting parents to two young daughters

She told the publication that the main reason behind the decision was the fact her chosen wedding venue was abroad, and that it would "involve people getting on planes".

When they manage to go ahead with their wedding, Hoda and Joel have plans to tie the knot in New York, and will still on the beach.

"Of course it will still be a beach wedding," the presenter told People. "We'll probably do it somewhere around New York."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.