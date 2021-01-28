Good Morning America star Robin Roberts addressed her co-star Michael Strahan's absence on Thursday morning.

The TV presenter told viewers that Michael had been off after testing positive for coronavirus. Robin said: "We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been here with us this week. He wanted to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID and is at home, quarantining right now."

George Stephanopoulos added: "So many of you have reached out to him and asked about him and he says, 'Thank you' for the concerns and well wishes. He's also feeling well and looking forward to being back here shortly.

VIDEO: GMA's Robin Roberts announces bad news about her co-star

"You should know that all of us here – both in front of the camera and behind the scenes – have been cleared by Disney to be here after contact tracing and following CDC guidelines."

Amy Robach then joked that she had talked to Michael on Wednesday, telling him that she would like him to come back soon so that she could "set her alarm clock back an hour."

Robin Roberts with co-star Michael Strahan

"Michael we wish you the very best," she added. Fans were quick to send their well wishes to Michael on social media after the news was confirmed. "Prayers sent your way Michael," while another wrote: "Wishing you a speedy recovery."

The hosts of GMA have been keeping viewers updated on the current coronavirus pandemic since March 2020. For the majority of last year, the show was primarily hosted remotely, with stars including Robin presenting from her house.

The talented journalist quarantined during the height of the pandemic at her home in Connecticut, where she lives during the weekends with partner Amber Laign.

Robin hosted the show from her basement, and joked that it was an easy commute for her, as she simply had to walk down the stairs from her bedroom.

Michael's covid battle was announced by Robin live on Thursday's GMA

The star enjoyed spending quality time with Amber while at home and their beloved dog Lukas, and admitted to feeling apprehensive when she prepared to return to the studios in New York in September.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "Wanted to let you know that I’m leaving our home studio and Monday morning I’ll be back in the @goodmorningamerica studio.

Robin with partner Amber Laign

"Going to do my best to continue the morning message from there though I know it won’t be quite the same without these two by my side!

"While I’m looking forward to being with my wonderful colleagues again, I’m also a bit apprehensive which I understand many have felt in returning to the workplace."

