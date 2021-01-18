Robin Roberts and partner Amber reveal unseen room inside family home – with stunning view The Good Morning America star has a beautiful home in Connecticut

Robin Roberts spends the week in New York close to the Good Morning America studios, but the TV host has a lovely home in Connecticut where she spends the weekends.

Robin lives with partner Amber Laign and their dog Lukas in an impressive property, and on Monday, the couple shared a never-before-seen look inside their house on social media.

As well as having a public account, Robin also helps to run an account for Lukas, and shared a lovely photo of her four-legged friend looking out into the garden.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Robin Roberts declares love for Amber Laign in sweet footage

Lukas was pictured at the top of the stairs on the landing, which was filled with plants along the window ceil.

What's more, the room had an incredible view looking out into the couple's sprawling garden.

Fans were quick to comment on the huge green space, with one writing: "What a view!" while another wrote: "What a beautiful view." A third added: "Love the view!"

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign have an incredible view in their home

While Robin and Amber spend a lot of time in their home, the couple haven't always lived together all of the time.

Discussing her living situation in her book, Everybody's Got Something, that was released in 2014, the star explained: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together.

"Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

The GMA star has been going out with Amber for 15 years

Robin had a wonderful time being with Amber everyday while working at home, and made a heartfelt post about the end of her routine when she returned to the GMA studios in September.

Robin and Amber marked 15 happy years together in 2020. The couple were set up by a friend and while Amber prefers to stay out of the spotlight, she occasionally appears in photos posted on her partner's Instagram account.

Robin and Amber inside their home

The pair have lots of homely features in their Connecticut house, including a personalised photo cushion with their faces on it.

The pair recently celebrated Christmas and New Year together in Connecticut, before Robin returned to New York to work on GMA.

