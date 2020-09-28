GMA's Robin Roberts marks end of an era with partner Amber Laign The Good Morning America host has been enjoying spending quality time with her partner

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts has been bringing viewers the news from inside her home studio in Connecticut during the coronavirus pandemic.

The journalist has been enjoying spending quality time with her partner Amber Laign and their beloved dog Lukas, and has been sharing some sweet photos of them together over the past few months.

But on Monday, they marked an end of an era when Robin returned to the studios to present the ABC news show from Manhattan.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Watch Robin Roberts declare her love for Amber

The star opened up about her time together with her family in a poignant Instagram post ahead of her first day back in the office.

Alongside a photo of Amber and Lukas, she wrote: "Hope you’re having a restful holiday weekend.

Robin Roberts paid tribute to partner Amber and their dog Lukas ahead of returning back to work

"Like many I’ve been working from home...during this time together with sweet Amber (heeeyyy!) and @lil_man_lukas we’ve shared with you a morning message/prayer.

"Warms my heart how many have reached out to let us know that during this challenging time they draw comfort from it.

"Wanted to let you know that I’m leaving our home studio and Monday morning I’ll be back in the @goodmorningamerica studio.

Robin has enjoyed spending quality time with Amber during the pandemic while working at home

"Going to do my best to continue the morning message from there though I know it won’t be quite the same without these two by my side!

"While I’m looking forward to being with my wonderful colleagues again, I’m also a bit apprehensive which I understand many have felt in returning to the workplace."

Robin went on to recite a prayer that her mum helped her to remember called the Prayer of Protection.

The couple recently celebrated their 15th anniversary

She wrote: "The Light of God surrounds me. The Love of God enfolds me. The Power of God protects me. The Presence of God watches over me. Wherever I am, God is. "Hope you and everyone you hold close to your heart are safe and healthy. Blessings to all. Peace be with you."

Fans were quick to wish Robin luck as she returned to the studio, with one writing: "Glad you’re coming back. Sending prayers up for you! Good job, Amber and Lil man, Lucas! Such great support during uncertain times. You’re a strong lady and with an even stronger faith."

Another added: "It's ok to be apprehensive. But we'll be happy to see you back in the studio."

