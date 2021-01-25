Robin Roberts makes heartbreaking plea to fans in post about her family The Good Morning America host hopes to save lives

Robin Roberts shared a heartbreaking plea to her fans, asking them for their help in saving someone's life - just like her sister saved her's.

The Good Morning America host took to Instagram in an emotional post about how her sister was able to save her life as she battled cancer. She also pleaded with fans to get involved in saving someone else's life - like hers was.

Robin took to Instagram and shared: "I’m forever grateful to have received a lifesaving bone marrow transplant. My big sister Sally Ann Roberts was my donor....however the vast majority of people in need of a transplant are unable to find a match in their family."

The selfless host called on her fan base to see if they can help someone who is battling cancer like she did.

She continued: "Right now Nicky needs a match and time is of the essence. Doctors have determined that his best chance of survival is a stem cell transplant. With no matches in his family Nicky remains resiliently optimistic a match will be found."

Robin Roberts' sister Sally Ann Roberts donated life saving bone marrow

She instructed her fans; "Text NickyD to 61474 or head to bethematch.org to learn how you can help. Thank you and bless you."

Robin was very fortunate to have beaten cancer, and continues to have a lot to be grateful for. During the pandemic, the GMA host has been able to spend more time with her partner of 15 plus years, Amber Laign.

Robin had a wonderful time being with Amber everyday while working at home, and made a heartfelt post about the end of her routine when she returned to the GMA studios in September.

The couple share a dog called Lukas and often share sweet pictures of him on social media.

Robin also paid tribute to him in her post. "Like many I’ve been working from home...during this time together with sweet Amber (heeeyyy!) and @lil_man_lukas we’ve shared with you a morning message/prayer," she said, in reference to her daily morning prayer post that she shared on Instagram.

Lots of blessings - Robin pictured with her partner Amber Laign

Robin and Amber marked 15 happy years together in 2020. The couple were set up by a friend and while Amber prefers to stay out of the spotlight, she occasionally appears in photos posted on her partner's Instagram account.

The pair have lots of homely features in their Connecticut house, including a personalised photo cushion with their faces on it.

The pair recently celebrated Christmas and New Year together in Connecticut, before Robin returned to New York to work on GMA.

