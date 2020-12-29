Robin Roberts reveals her and Amber's disappointment over festive period in heartfelt post The Good Morning America star celebrated Christmas with partner Amber Laign in Connecticut

Robin Roberts reflected on how many people felt over the festive period in an emotional Instagram post on Christmas Day.

The Good Morning America star was feeling reflective as she shared footage of her sister Dorothy Roberts singing at midnight mass at her local church in Mississippi, wishing very much that she and her partner Amber Laign were there to see it in person.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts declares her love for Amber in sweet footage

Like families around the world, Robin was apart from her sister on Christmas Day, and wrote in the caption of the video: "Sister dear Dorothy. Wishing sweet Amber and I could have been there…"

Robin continued: "But comforting to know my dear sister Dorothy was at our home church in MS continuing our family tradition and sounding so much like our dear momma."

GMA's Robin Roberts and partner Amber were sad to be apart from the star's sister at Christmas

Fans were quick to relate to how Robin felt, with one writing: "I sure miss not being able to go to midnight mass, this made my night," while another wrote: "This is so lovely and special." A third added: "Next year you will be there, have faith."

Robin and her partner Amber celebrated Christmas together at their home in Connecticut with their pet dog Lukas.

While it was a bittersweet day being apart from many of their loved ones, the couple no doubt made the most of their special day together.

Robin's sister Dorothy singing at midnight mass

The couple's home is where Robin had been remotely co-hosting GMA during the coronavirus pandemic, before returning to the studios in New York in September.

As well as a large, leafy garden, the property features an open-plan living room and a wood-panelled kitchen, where Robin presents a lot of segments on the show.

Robin and Amber celebrated Christmas at their home in Connecticut

There are lots of homely features in the house, including personalised cushions with Robin and Amber's faces printed onto them.

The star presented the morning news show from her basement during the lockdown, which boasts vibrant blue walls and a modern sideboard filled with photos – which she sat in front of to co-host the programme.

Robin has many family photos inside her GMA dressing room

In March at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Robin gave fans a tour inside her new 'screening room' while working from home. In a video posted on Twitter, she told fans that her journey had been "a short commute for me this morning, just heading downstairs".

