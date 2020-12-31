GMA's Robin Roberts inundated with support as she reflects on 'challenging year' The Good Morning America star underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2012

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts has shared a reflective post to end the year, reminding her fans of her incredible bravery in the process.

The TV star took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of herself from 2012, after undergoing a lifesaving bone marrow transplant to treat MDS, a rare blood disorder.

In the picture, Robin was pictured in her pyjamas while resting on the sofa with a santa hat, holding up a calendar marking 100 days since her operation.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts declares her love for partner Amber in sweet footage

She wrote alongside the image: "This popped up in my memories today… December 29 2012 was when I reached the critical 100 day post bone marrow transplant milestone.

"It was a challenging year, THIS has been a challenging year for different reasons. But the lesson learned is the same – this too shall pass. Blessing to all…"

GMA's Robin Roberts shared a reflective post to mark the end of 2020

Fans were quick to send supportive messages to Robin reminding her of her bravery, with one writing: "You are the strongest woman I know and so incredibly beautiful," while another wrote: "You are amazing and such a warrior." A third added: "You're an inspiration Robin! Thank you for sharing your light."

Robin, a breast cancer survivor, has previously opened up about her transplant on GMA.

The GMA star bravely underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2012

"It's considered to be a rebirth," she said on the fifth anniversary. "And I definitely felt that I was getting another chance at life."

Robin received donor cells from her sister, Sally Ann Roberts, who also appeared on the show five years on.

"I'm so grateful to be here five years later to see you Robin, just beaming with health," she said.

Robin's partner Amber Laign was a massive support to the star during her recovery, and also appeared on the ABC show, sharing her perspective of what she went through while taking care of the star.

Robin with partner Amber Laign

"I learned so much every day just being there and being there every step of the way," she said.

"You're being thrown information and you're trying to keep it all together."

Luckily, Robin is now in good health and celebrated this Christmas with Amber at their home in Connecticut, along with their beloved pet dog Lukas.

