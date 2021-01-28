Gemma Atkinson has paid a heartfelt tribute to her pet dog Ollie in honour of his 11th birthday. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 36-year-old shared a series of adorable snaps with her beloved pooch to mark the special occasion.

"11 years of making us all smile! Happy Birthday Ollie," she wrote. "For spinning excitedly when anyone leaves or enters the room, for humping my old teddy bear and for the dead legs when you sleep in our bed. We love you. You're a wonderful companion to our entire family. Happy Birthday! #mansbestfriend."

Fans rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Hope he has a lovely birthday, love him and Norman." Another remarked: "Happy Birthday!!! He is the cutest!!!!!" A third post read: "Dogs are class… Happy bday to the big O."

Gemma is the proud owner of Spaniels Norman and Ollie, and she regularly shares beautiful photos with her pets at home or either during some family walks. During a recent chat with HELLO!, the radio presenter – who is a doting mum to baby Mia – revealed she is a firm believer in raising children around animals.

"I've had people message me saying she shouldn't be around them, she's too young, you can't trust them," she said. "I know Norman and Ollie's character 100 percent, but I would never leave Mia own her own with them, ever.

One of the photos Gemma shared with her fans

"It's a responsibility as a parent to a human and a parent to a dog. Situations can happen, a dog can react if it's feeling threatened or frightened the same as a human would."

Explaining how she has been educating Mia about living with dogs, she said it's all about family time together. "I'm all for all of us sitting on the couch together", Gemma added.

"We've taught her never to go around the back end of them, she always has to approach the front. I'm now at that stage where I'm having to explain to her that not all dogs are like Norman and Ollie, when she sees them out walking she wants to go play with them!"

