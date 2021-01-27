We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have melted hearts after sharing a sweet clip of their baby daughter Mia reading a book - but it was her choice of reading material that really touched her mum!

Alongside the heartwarming video, Gemma posted a photo of her little girl turning the pages to children's book, Emmeline Pankhurst: 8 (Little People, Big Dreams).

"Just casually sat reading a book on Emmeline Pankhurst. [Raising hands and heart emojis]," the doting mother remarked.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson melt hearts with adorable video of Mia reading

This children's bestseller, which comes from the critically acclaimed Little People, BIG DREAMS series, introduces women's rights activist Emmeline Pankhurst, someone who changed the world for future generations of women.

The adorable posts come shortly after Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka opened up about his relationship with Gemma in an Instagram Q&A at the weekend. Asked when he knew the former actress "was the one," the pro dancer replied: "When she made me feel like no other…," adding a red heart emoji.

He also gave an insight into their relationship when another follower enquired: "Favourite thing about Gemma?" Sharing a photo of the actress and presenter kissing the top of his head, Gorka wrote: "Far [too] many… But I love how caring of everyone she is. And how she makes me laugh. She is so funny."

Gemma also posted this cute snap of Mia reading Emmeline Pankhurst book, £6.99, Amazon

The couple met on the set of Strictly back in 2017 and welcomed their little girl in July 2019. In a previous interview with HELLO!, the actress-turned-radio presenter stressed the importance of keeping her daughter grounded in this age of social media.

Describing her own social media influencers as "honest", Gemma explained: "I'm not into the pages where it's all about pouting and the hip popping to make your bum look big.

"I get why people do that and again, we all want to post flattering photos. I'm the same, you don't want to put a photo up where you don't look your best. But at the same time, I don't want misleading accounts to make people not feel good about themselves."

